CAR THEFT NOTICE WAS LAST YEAR, DON’T CARRY ANY FURTHER

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) takes note of a stolen vehicle bulletin being circulated on social media of a 2014 Silver Hyundai Accent, bearing the license plates X8192.

The public is advised that the post dates back to 2024 and as such is not a present case.

We thank the public for their diligence and commitment in bringing the matter to our attention.

However, we ask that you kindly desist from circulating the post as it is not a current matter. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service