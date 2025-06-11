Bush Hall man enters Police Custody with lawyer present…

Shane Michael Jordan, 24 years of Bush Hall, St. Michael who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Thursday 5th June, 2025 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Tuesday 10th June, 2025 he surrendered into custody accompanied by an attorney-at-law and is currently assisting personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service