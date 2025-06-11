Breaking News

  • The Cable Expands to Nevis in Landmark Telecoms Partnership with the NIA

  • If you’ve seen “Li-Gay” from Thornbury Hill, tell him CID sends their regards

  • Morris Gap resident is most recent Wanted

  • Repeat Offender from Westbury Rd sought by Police

  • Chalky Mount guy on bail for over $18,000.00 worth of weed

  • Frontline Trading’s Project IMMPACT ambassador selected a lucky Bedroom Makeover winner

gaol

Bush Hall man enters Police Custody with lawyer present…

DevilsAdvocate

,

Bush Hall man enters Police Custody with lawyer present…

DevilsAdvocate

,
gaol

Shane Michael Jordan, 24 years of Bush Hall, St. Michael who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Thursday 5th June, 2025 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Tuesday 10th June, 2025 he surrendered into custody accompanied by an attorney-at-law and is currently assisting personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 100
«
»
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1