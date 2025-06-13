“Building Forward—Why Lifelong Learning and CPD Matter for the Future of the Caribbean and Latin America” By Sir Dr. Hc KRMB Adrian Daisley

As the pace of global change intensifies driven by technological, economic instability, and shifting demographic pressures, the gap between the skills people have and the skills they need grows ever wider. Yet across the Caribbean and Latin America, there remains a significant cultural hesitation; adult learning is still often seen by many as optional, remedial, or irrelevant.

This mindset is not only limiting but also dangerous. In a world that values adaptability and relevance, the ability to keep learning is essential. Lifelong learning and continuing professional development (CPD) goes far beyond an individual’s career advancement. They strengthen institutions, enhance civic engagement, encourage innovation, and help societies respond effectively to various disruptions, whether they are economic, environmental, social, or political. Adults who continue learning are better equipped to understand complex changes, adapt to new realities, and serve their communities with skill and confidence.

Countries that prioritize lifelong learning tend to handle crises more effectively. Studies have shown that adults who engage in continuous learning are more likely to vote, volunteer, and take part in civic activities (OECD, 2020). Photo from Kenny Eliason via Unsplash.com

In a region already grappling with democratic fatigue, economic inequality, and social fragility, this connection is more important than ever.

A Mixed Regional Landscape

In Barbados, for example, nearly all adults aged 15 to 64 reported some form of engagement with learning in 2016, with 96.9% of women and 95.2% of men involved (Commonwealth of Learning, 2021). This shows commendable national commitment. However, despite these high participation rates, there are still gaps in outcomes and access.

The broader region faces more significant challenges. According to the Inter-American Development Bank, only 65.7% of young people in Latin America and the Caribbean complete secondary education, leaving millions unprepared for decent work or further learning opportunities. The 2022 PISA assessment also revealed that over half of the region’s 15-year-olds fail to meet basic proficiency levels in reading and science.

For adults, the situation is even worse. UNESCO’s Fifth Global Report on Adult Learning and Education (GRALE 5) notes that only 16% of countries in the region report that at least one in five adults participate in structured learning programs. Most countries fall well below this. In countries like Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru, only around 30% of adults participated in job-related training in the past year a10 percentage points below the OECD average. More concerning, 57% of adults in the region neither participated in nor expressed interest in such training, compared to 49% in other OECD states (OECD, 2020).

What’s Holding Us Back?

Several factors contribute to this low participation rate. Structural barriers, such as rigid learning models, high costs, and limited access, merge with deep-rooted cultural myths that adult education is only for those who “failed” earlier in life, or that learning should stop after a certain age.

These assumptions are not only misleading but also scientifically unfounded. Research confirms that the adult brain retains the ability to learn well into later life. Additionally, adult education is linked to improved mental health, stronger social trust, and greater economic stability (Centre for Research on the Wider Benefits of Learning, 2006).

The simple truth is that people want to learn. However, many are hindered not by lack of motivation, but by lack of support.

Local Solutions: Models of Promise

Despite these challenges, there are several local initiatives in the Caribbean and Latin America that are making significant strides in adult learning and professional development. These programs not only support economic growth but also strengthen community engagement and resilience:

The National Transformation Initiative (NTI) in Barbados stands out as an example of increasing access to education for the wider population. Launched in 2020, NTI offers over 4,000 online courses in partnership with Coursera. These courses cover skills in digital literacy, financial management, and civic engagement. By removing data charges for users accessing the courses, NTI ensures that even those with limited financial means can participate. The program’s focus on digital and financial literacy is particularly important in the context of the Caribbean’s growing digital economy.

in Barbados stands out as an example of increasing access to education for the wider population. Launched in 2020, NTI offers over 4,000 online courses in partnership with Coursera. These courses cover skills in digital literacy, financial management, and civic engagement. By removing data charges for users accessing the courses, NTI ensures that even those with limited financial means can participate. The program’s focus on digital and financial literacy is particularly important in the context of the Caribbean’s growing digital economy. The Barbados Vocational Training Board (BVTB) is central to equipping individuals for in-demand, practical professions. The BVTB offers training programs in fields like carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, and more. In addition to classroom learning, it provides apprenticeships and on-the-job training attachments. By combining theory with hands-on experience, the BVTB helps individuals apply what they learn in real-world settings, making them more employable.

is central to equipping individuals for in-demand, practical professions. The BVTB offers training programs in fields like carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, and more. In addition to classroom learning, it provides apprenticeships and on-the-job training attachments. By combining theory with hands-on experience, the BVTB helps individuals apply what they learn in real-world settings, making them more employable. The Barbados Construction Gateway Training Initiative (BCGTI) addresses the demand for skilled workers in the booming construction sector. The initiative has already trained over 1,500 individuals and aims to train 4,000 more. By focusing on relevant construction skills and providing job placement opportunities, BCGTI connects learners directly with employment prospects.

Similarly, initiatives across Latin America, such as Mexico’s National Institute for Adult Education (INEA), are advancing inclusive education. The INEA offers free education programs to adults who missed out on formal schooling. UNESCO’s Regional Bureau for Education in Santiago is also working to promote lifelong learning opportunities throughout the region, particularly for marginalized groups.

However, these programs face significant challenges, particularly in terms of funding, infrastructure, and political will. For these initiatives to reach their full potential, there needs to be greater coordination between governments, educational institutions, and the private sector. Investments in adult education should be viewed as a response to immediate economic and as a long-term strategy for developing resilience in the face of rapid global changes.

Learning from Global Models

Countries like Sweden and France show what’s possible when lifelong learning is prioritized. In Sweden, 70% of adults aged 25–69 engaged in learning in 2022, far exceeding the EU average of 44% (Eurostat, 2022). France has committed €13.8 billion to upskill its workforce, particularly focusing on individuals at risk of being left behind (OECD, 2021).

By contrast, the United Kingdom presents a cautionary tale. Since 2010, funding for adult education has dropped by 38%, leading to a 50% decrease in adults pursuing foundational qualifications. This decline underscores how fragile progress can be without sustained investment (UK House of Commons Library, 2023).



To truly embed lifelong learning in the region’s culture, we must rethink our approach and we must therefore do the following

Change the story lifelong learning should be seen as a strength, not a failure. Leaders and educators must challenge misconceptions and highlight success stories of adult learners. Make lifelong learning fit for life flexible options, such as evening classes and online courses, must become the norm. Education systems must adapt to the realities of adult learners whether they are working parents, caregivers, or older individuals. Organizations like the Barbados Vocational Training Board, the TVET Council, and regional players such as UNESCO need stronger support and collaboration to deepen their impact.

One Learner at a Time

Imagine a Caribbean and Latin America where learning is lifelong, culturally celebrated, and universally supported by policies that are inclusive. Where a welder can transform into a digital entrepreneur. Where a mother of three can return to education and run for public office. Where a retired fisherman can learn new sustainable farming techniques and teach his community.

Lifelong learning is more than an educational issue; it is a social expansion issue.

