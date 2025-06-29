Britain’s Princess Royal Marks BOA’s Milestone During Barbados Visit

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) was graced by the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, during a fairly recent visit to the island.

The visit coincided with the BOA’s 70th anniversary of Olympic affiliation and intends, through its programming, to honour Barbados’ sporting achievements and rich cultural heritage. The official anniversary was 17th June 2025.

The BOA’s Board therefore took the opportunity to mark this that occasion with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and ceremonial cake cutting by The Princess Royal.

Sir Austin Sealy, Honorary International Olympic Committee Member; BOA President Sandra Osborne; Vice President Cameron Burke; and Secretary General Erskine Simmons welcomed The Princess Royal. Members of the BOA Board, Secretariat staff, national athletes, para-athlete representatives, and Shelly Ann Hee Chung, Director of IGT (operators of The Barbados Lottery), were among those also present to officially meet her.

BOA President Sandra Osborne described the visit as “a proud and historic moment” for the BOA and Barbados. She added, “As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, with the official anniversary falling later this month, Her Royal Highness’ visit was a timely opportunity to showcase Barbados’ sporting legacy and cultural richness, while also reaffirming our enduring commitment to both the Olympic and Commonwealth Sport movements.

During the visit, Her Royal Highness was treated to a performance by the Barbados Landship cultural group and a demonstration of Barbados’ indigenous sport, road tennis, where she engaged with the athletes and expressed keen interest in the game’s origins and cultural significance. She also toured the Barbados Olympic Museum, which chronicles the nation’s Olympic journey and honours the achievements of its athletes.

As a token of appreciation, Her Royal Highness was presented with a handcrafted Sailor’s Valentine, an intricate piece of Barbadian folk art created by national equestrian athlete Roberta Foster.

The visit concluded with The Princess Royal signing the BOA’s guest book.