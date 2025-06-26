BOA’s 70th Anniversary Time Capsule Sealed for 30 Years

Seventy years to the day since it was officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) marked the milestone on June 17, with the sealing of a time capsule at the Barbados Olympic Centre, set to be opened in 2055 on the BOA’s centenary.

The stainless steel capsule, packed with messages, memorabilia, and memories from athletes, staff, and partners, is a snapshot of the BOA’s legacy, a tribute to those who have shaped it, and a hopeful message to those who will carry the torch in decades to come.

BOA President Sandra Osborne unveiled the plaque for the 70th anniversary time capsule. She was joined in the celebrations by former and current Board Members, staff, athletes, and representatives of National Federations.

Speaking during the ceremony held as part of an open day at the Centre, Sandra Osborne, President of the BOA, reflected on the sporting organisation’s proud history and the individuals who laid the foundation for its enduring success. Osborne honoured the pioneering efforts of visionary leaders like F.C. Goddard and Louis Lynch and traced the evolution of the BOA through decades of dedicated service by past presidents, secretaries general, executive members, staff, and volunteers. She also acknowledged Sir Austin Sealy, Barbados’s only IOC member to date, whose contribution remains a highlight of the island’s Olympic journey.

While celebrating the BOA’s athletic achievements on the world stage, Osborne underscored the importance of acknowledging the unsung heroes, including administrators, sponsors, and partners, whose passion and perseverance have powered the association’s progress.

“Words cannot express our gratitude for the support given to this organisation by hundreds of persons over the last 70 years, which has enabled us to deliver to our stakeholders and to build a reputation as an upstanding institution committed to being a leader in transforming lives through Sport.”

Looking ahead, the BOA President called for a renewed commitment to building on this legacy, “It is time for us to turn our attention to the next 70 years, and to double down on our commitment to building on our rich legacy for the next 70 years, as we draw inspiration from our history, and are driven by tomorrow, honouring our legacy and shaping our future.”

International Acclaim and Partnership

In a special video message, outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach OLY extended his heartfelt congratulations to the BOA, adding, “You have every reason to look back with great pride on the past 70 years.”

President Bach lauded Barbadian athletes as “the best ambassadors” for the nation, highlighting their inspiring role in placing the island firmly on the global sporting map since Barbados’ Olympic debut in 1968. He also commended the BOA’s influence beyond the competitive arena, particularly through its community programmes that spread the Olympic spirit throughout society.

(right) President of the BOA, Sandra Osborne, makes her contribution to the time capsule. Looking on are (from left) CARIFTA gold medallist Heidi Stoute, Senior Operations Officer at the BOA, Kendia Brathwaite, and CARIFTA Bronze medallist, Teon Haynes. Stoute and Haynes penned letters which were also added to the time capsule.

“For all these reasons, your anniversary today is a milestone, not only for you, but for the entire Olympic movement. This is why my thanks and gratitude go to the Barbados Olympic Association under the great leadership of your President and my dear friend Sandra Osborne for your unwavering commitment to promote Olympic sport and its values throughout your country,” President Bach affirmed.

Adding to the tributes, Shelly Ann Hee Chung, Director of IGT Antilles (operator of the Barbados Lottery), extended warm congratulations in her video message, hailing the anniversary as an “extraordinary milestone.” Hee Chung noted that the Barbados Lottery is also marking a significant milestone this year – its 20th anniversary – as she reflected on the enduring partnership it has shared with the BOA during that time. She added that over the years, this alliance has built a meaningful legacy grounded in performance, partnership, and progress.

With that in mind, she lauded the BOA for shaping champions, uplifting communities, and inspiring future generations of Barbadians to dream big. In the same spirit, she spoke of the Lottery’s proud history of supporting sport at every level, and reaffirmed its continued commitment to helping athletes thrive and pushing local sports to higher heights.

“Every medal won, every athlete developed, every flag raised on that international podium carries with it quiet, steady support of this long-standing alliance. As you mark this extraordinary 70-year milestone, we at the Barbados Lottery reaffirm our promise. Our promise to continue standing with you, supporting your mission, and investing in the future of sport, youth and cultural excellence in Barbados.”

A Day of Celebration and Reflection

The Open Day celebration, which united past and present athletes, partners, and members of the wider community, formed part of the BOA’s year-long 70th anniversary festivities under the inspiring theme ‘Inspired by History, Driven by Tomorrow: 70 Years On, The Future Starts Now.’

Among the day’s memorable moments were the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the site where the time capsule will be buried and guided tours of the Barbados Olympic Museum, where guests were treated to a rich, immersive journey through the nation’s sporting legacy.