“BIG DAH” NO LONGER ON THE PROWL, HE’S ASSISTING INVESTIGATIONS…

Dwayne Errol Walcott, alias ‘Big dah’ 45 years old of Bamboo Road, St. Lawrence, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Wednesday 28th May, 2025 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Friday 6th June, 2025 he was arrested, brought into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service