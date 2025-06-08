Breaking News

  • The Cable Expands to Nevis in Landmark Telecoms Partnership with the NIA

  • If you’ve seen “Li-Gay” from Thornbury Hill, tell him CID sends their regards

  • Morris Gap resident is most recent Wanted

  • Repeat Offender from Westbury Rd sought by Police

  • Chalky Mount guy on bail for over $18,000.00 worth of weed

  • Frontline Trading’s Project IMMPACT ambassador selected a lucky Bedroom Makeover winner

“BIG DAH” NO LONGER ON THE PROWL, HE’S ASSISTING INVESTIGATIONS…

DevilsAdvocate

,

“BIG DAH” NO LONGER ON THE PROWL, HE’S ASSISTING INVESTIGATIONS…

DevilsAdvocate

,

Dwayne Errol Walcott, alias ‘Big dah’ 45 years old of Bamboo Road, St. Lawrence, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Wednesday 28th May, 2025 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Friday 6th June, 2025 he was arrested, brought into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 187
«
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads