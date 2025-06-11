Barbados falls just short in RAN South Semifinal thriller

The Barbados National Men’s XVs rugby team narrowly missed out on a place in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) South Final after a dramatic 29-28 loss to archrivals Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, May 31, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

Jeremy Nelson with the Ball

Coming off a dominant 45-5 victory over Guyana, the Bajan squad entered the semifinal confident and battle-ready. Head Coach Joe Whipple bolstered the team with several overseas-based players boasting top-tier experience for this crucial clash.

However, the opening half belonged to the hosts. Trinidad surged ahead with four tries—courtesy of Trizine McClean, captain Shakeem Dyte, and a brace from Karlon Alexander—along with two successful conversions from Ruairi O’Farrell. Barbados managed a single try through Simon John, converted by Liam Caddy, leaving the halftime score at 26-7.

After the break, both teams made key substitutions. Trinidad extended their lead with a 53rd-minute penalty kick by O’Farrell. But the Bajans mounted a fierce comeback, with Simon John scoring again and D’Andre Phillips adding the conversion to bring it to 29-14. Momentum shifted as Barbados closed the gap with a try from Rajiv Grant and another Phillips conversion. A late penalty try brought Barbados within a single point of the lead, but time expired before they could complete the comeback.

Head Coach Whipple reflected: “Trinidad started fast and got a good lead, but we came back well in the second half—just ran out of time. Trinidad played the referee well and were rewarded, which neutralised our scrum advantage and, through numerous stoppages, our superior fitness. We wish them all the best in the final against Mexico.”

With the RAN South Final now set between Trinidad and Mexico on June 21, Barbados will shift focus to the RAN Sevens tournament later this year. Notably, the next XVs international season will kick off in 2026, marking the beginning of the qualification pathway for Rugby World Cup 2031.