The Office of the Commissioner of Police cordially invited Media Houses to attend a Press Briefing on Sunday 29th June, 2025.

The gathering was more reminiscent of Joe Biden’s putrid effort against Trump, which led to Kamala stepping in (for all the good that did)…

Topics under evasion discussion:

• Update on the current crime situation

• Police action in relation to the above

Get updates straight to your mobile by clicking on the following phrase 246 Bajan Reporter Network