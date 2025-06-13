Barbadian LGBTQ community is making a greater effort to share their experiences

Barbados’ Queer community is making a greater effort to share their stories. However, more community building and research will be needed to prevent attempts to erase the contributions of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer (LGBTQ+) individuals.



Executive Director of Equals Rondell Trim shared that concern as he encouraged more LGBTQ individuals and their allies to collaborate, lend support and build community.

Executive Director of Equals Rondell Trim (right) speaking at the Barbados Pride Launch & Historical Symposium held at the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) office.

“In Barbados, we’ve been able to strike down some of the legislation that deemed being a part of the LGBTQ community immoral. “However, although we’ve been able to advocate and have been activists for several decades, the community continues to remain on the side, in the brackets of recognition,” Trim said. He shared those remarks at the Barbados Pride Launch & Historical Symposium recently at the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dayrells Road/Navy Gardens Road, Christ Church.



“More Than an Existence; A Life” was the theme of the launch, which was held with support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Chair of Equals Khalil Goodman speaking at the Barbados Pride Launch & Historical Symposium held at the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) office.

Trim referenced Barbados’ High Court decision to strike down Sections 9 and 12 of the Sexual Offences Act, which criminalised buggery and “gross indecency” (consensual same-sex relations) in December 2022. He also highlighted the situation in Trinidad and Tobago. In 2018, Trinidad’s High Court decriminalised buggery and indecency, but the Court of Appeal overturned that decision in March 2025. Trim expressed his concern about the setback. “In Trinidad recently, many of the protections and the safeguards that belong to us, that should be inalienable, and that our sister organisations fought so valiantly for, were repealed.



“Therefore, understanding that all the rights and safeguards we have can be taken away at the drop of a hat, by people who don’t really care about us, it is important to focus on community building and space-making within the community,” he said.



Pride 2025 moderator Dr Nastassia Rambarran, with panelists Joann Jordan and Didi Winston speaking the history of LGBTQ+ pride events in the Caribbean at the Barbados Pride Launch & Historical Symposium held at the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) office.

Previously, the ‘Pride Barbados’ group hosted the month of activities in June, however, since last year, Equals has been coordinating most of the events. Trim explained the significance of staging Pride events. “It was important for us to take on Pride to ensure that the community still has a month to celebrate and to revel in the richness of the LGBTQ community here,” he said.



Last year, Equals staged events such as a quiz, hike, movie night, and a parade with support from the Canadian High Commission, the Netherlands, other private sector and public sector stakeholders and community members. Both international governments are providing support again this year. Recently, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Cor Hersbach visited the Equals office to officially mark their second year supporting Barbados’ pride celebrations.



Although a parade has not been officially added to this year’s calendar of events, he said that other activists and organisations such as Community Education Empowerment & Development (CEED) are seeking to stage one. “The parade is one of our most sought-after functions, but it is also one of our most expensive. “Some international organisations have had to shift their support based on commands from their government, so we weren’t able to obtain the financial support for the parade, but they are trying to see if it can still be held this year,” he added.

Chair of Equals Khalil Goodman underscored the significance of the theme and pride activities. “Our theme this year, ‘More Than An Existence, A Life,’ says everything. These legacies have been built on to allow us to build community and live, we deserve more than just to exist in silence. We deserve to live fully, out loud, in colour, and with joy. To be who we are — Barbadians, Caribbean people, members of this society, beautiful, resplendent, and free.

“As this is the second year that Equals is leading Pride, and it’s an honour. It’s also a responsibility. Especially at a time when so many around the world are trying to roll back our rights, erase our identities, or shut us out of public life. That’s exactly why gatherings like this matter. That’s why we celebrate. That’s why we show up — proud, present, and unafraid,” Goodman said.

During the launch, panellists Didi Winston, Dr Nastassia Rambarran, Joann Jordan and Taitu Heron spoke about many of the LGBTQ individuals who served their country in various capacities over the years.

High Commissioner for Canada in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Brenda Wills, PAHO’s Representative Dr Amalia Del Riego Abreu, and PAHO’s Advisor for NCDs & Mental Health, Dr Taraleen Malcolm, were among the officials who attended the launch.