BAJAN INSURANCE UMBRELLA GROUP EXPRESS COLLISION FEARS AS CROP OVER 2025 DRAWS CLOSER

The General Insurance Association of Barbados (GIAB) has expressed grave concern over the upsurge in the number of traffic accidents on the nation’s roads, and the subsequent increase in fatalities.

With the recent launch of Crop Over and the heightened activity anticipated during this season, the GIAB is urging commuters to re-focus on obeying traffic laws and exercising due care and attention on the island’s roads. There are some basic tenets to which they are reminding the public to pay extra attention this season.

Exceeding the speed limit is against the law, and it remains one of the leading causes of accidents today. Speeding minimizes a driver’s reaction time and ability to avoid a collision.

Driving without seat belts, for both drivers and passengers, is also illegal. Death could be avoided if commuters are securely strapped in. That moment spent buckling up is more than worth saving a life. This warning is particularly relevant with respect to children, some of whom are often allowed to stand up in the back seat of vehicles.

Drinking, while under the influence, is still a primary cause of accidents worldwide, mainly because drivers seldom consider themselves incapable of exercising safety behind the wheel. The GIAB reaffirms its advice to assign a designated driver, which is an easy and sensible solution to this problem.

If one is tired and likely to fall asleep before reaching one’s destination, the association suggests pulling into a gas station or other well-lit area to take a rest. Those short breaks could save a life.

Cell phone usage while driving has become just as dangerous as driving under the influence and needs to be addressed urgently. It must also be emphasized that earpieces in the ear, except in the case of medical devices, are not permitted, and using the speaker feature with the phone in your hand, still qualifies as “usage”, and is equally dangerous.

President of the GIAB, Andrea Walton, pointed that these actions are considered sufficiently dangerous to have punitive consequences, and should be avoided at all costs.

She also stated, “too many accidents are caused due to driving without due care and attention to other road users, motorists and pedestrians.”

The General Insurance Association of Barbados is encouraging everyone to recognize and accept the vital role that each one must play if we are to safely prepare for this upcoming season and maintain good safe practices on the island’s roads.