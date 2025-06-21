“A Transformative Experience at Awake the Flame” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

From the moment I stepped into Awake the Flame, I knew I was somewhere special. The atmosphere was charged with an undeniable presence of the Holy Spirit. The worship team, under the leadership of truly anointed individuals, ushered in the glory of God through music that moved me deeply—heart, soul, and spirit. It wasn’t just singing—it was ministry.

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations.Sucessfully reporting on the 2022 Elections for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

Pastor Howard delivered a word that was both timely and fearless. He addressed issues many churches shy away from, speaking openly about women’s health struggles such as PCOS, fibroids, and endometriosis. It was refreshing and empowering to hear a pastor give voice to the real challenges so many women face, validating those experiences through a biblical lens.

But he didn’t stop there. Pastor Howard also tackled the spiritual warfare many are unaware they’re engaged in—especially how women can unknowingly become participants in witchcraft or be affected by generational curses. He didn’t speak fear but truth and hope, offering biblical solutions such as consistent fasting, intentional prayer, and living a life led by the Holy Spirit.

Awake the Flame is more than just a church—it is a safe haven, a spiritual bootcamp, and a place of healing. I left feeling lighter, empowered, and equipped. If you’re looking for a place where truth is preached without compromise and the Holy Spirit is welcome to move freely, Awake the Flame is that place.