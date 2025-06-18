“A Five-Star Experience at C’est La Vie” By Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

On Saturday, June 14th, I had the pleasure of visiting the newly renovated and rebranded C’est La Vie Nail Salon, owned and operated by the incredibly talented Ms. Arthur. After a long and emotionally taxing day, I decided it was time to indulge in some much-needed self-care—and I couldn’t have chosen a better place.

From the moment I stepped through the door, I was greeted with warmth and genuine hospitality. Ms. Arthur offered me a welcome beverage — “Would you care for a glass of wine?” she asked. Naturally, I responded with an enthusiastic “Yes, please!”

She then guided me to a seat and took the time to ask thoughtful questions about allergies and preferences. Truthfully, I didn’t have anything specific in mind and simply said, “Do whatever you want—it’s okay.” Having already admired her work on Instagram and social media, I felt completely confident allowing her full creative freedom.

The experience was seamless and meticulous. She began by sanitizing my hands and preparing my nails with expert precision—cutting, filing, and gently cleaning my nail beds. I was pleasantly surprised when she used stencil paper(nail forms) to sculpt the extensions instead of the standard plastic tips—a clear indicator of her skill and commitment to quality.

In less than 15 minutes, all ten nails were perfectly structured and ready for shaping. Her efficiency was truly impressive. Even the shaping and smoothing process felt effortless in her hands.

What really stood out was her unwavering attention to cleanliness. After the initial prep, she instructed me to wash my hands thoroughly using the salon’s provided nail brush. I did a quick scrub, but she kindly sent me back with a smile and said, “No ma’am, that was too fast—go back and do it again. I want your nails pristine.” I laughed and followed her instructions, secretly impressed by her commitment to excellence, even in the smallest details.

Then came the fun part: the design. Watching her creative process unfold was mesmerizing. I admittedly struggled to stay still during the painting and curing process (under the UV lamp), but Ms. Arthur remained incredibly patient and kind through it all.

Final Verdict

Service & Etiquette: 10/10

Attention to Detail: 10/10

Ambiance: 10/10

I left C’est La Vie not only with a stunning nail set — complete with intricate nail art and luxe add-ons — but also with a renewed spirit. The full set I received was part of their Thursday $100 Nail Art Special (although she graciously extended the offer for me, understanding what kind of day I’d had).

To say the service exceeded my expectations would be an understatement. Ms. Arthur is a gem, and her salon is a sanctuary.

Highly recommended!!

P.S. A pedicure is next on my list, this upcoming weekend.