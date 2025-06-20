73 year old from Tweedside not seen since 12th of June

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man, Lisle Alfred Maloney, 73 years of 2nd Avenue, Arthur’s Land, Tweedside Road, St. Michael, who was last seen on Thursday, 12th June 2025.

DESCRIPTION:

Maloney is about 5 feet 8 inches in height, dark complexion, medium built, large nose, large ears, small staring eyes and walks erect. He speaks with a Bajan accent and has a pleasant manner.

He has long grey and black hair and his clothing at the time is not known. He frequents the Brownes Beach, Bayland, George Street and Belleville, St. Michael areas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lisle Alfred Maloney is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service