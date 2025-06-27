42 SPECIALISED SECURITY COURSES ON RSS’ 2025 TRAINING AGENDA

The Regional Security System Training Institute (RSS-TI) has set out an ambitious training schedule for 2025, offering 42 specialised courses aimed at strengthening security across its Member States.

The carefully curated courses will focus on enhancing human capacity and operational readiness to respond to both current and emerging threats within the region. High-priority areas such as Cybercrime Investigation; Leadership and Management; Crime Scene Management; Maritime Operations; Criminal Investigations; Financial Crime and Asset Recovery; Prosecution, and Instructor Development are some of the topics of focus.

Assistant Staff Officer with the RSS TI, Dr. Raffie Browne, stated that each course was tailored to develop the skills, knowledge, and professional attitudes necessary to improve performance, and address identified capability gaps in law enforcement and military agencies.

“These offerings were informed by a 2023 Training Needs Assessment (TNA) conducted across Member States and data provided by the RSS Regional Crime Observatory. Our curriculum reflects the real challenges which are faced by our Member States and we have designed each programme to provide practical solutions to recurring security concerns while equipping participants to handle emerging threats, such as cybercrime, artificial intelligence risks, and climate-related security issues,” he outlined, adding that the courses cater to a range of experience levels, from junior ranks to senior leadership.

The RSS official explained that each programme included a hands-on learning experience and culminated with the presentation of a certificate upon successful completion.

“In a major milestone, the RSS TI was approved in August 2024 as a CARICOM Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Centre by the TVET Council in Barbados. As a result, participants can now obtain regionally recognised certifications in four disciplines, with more programmes being added incrementally. Additionally, collaborations with regional and international tertiary institutions ensure that some courses are offered as certified programmes of study,” he affirmed.

Dr. Browne also disclosed that the Training Institute was pursuing accreditation with both the Barbados Accreditation Council (BAC) and the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST). He indicated that this strategic move would cement RSS TI’s position as a regional leader in law enforcement training.

“The economics of accreditation encompass a complex interplay of costs, benefits, and return on investment. While the financial investment in accreditation can be significant, the potential benefits, ranging from enhanced reputation, credited courses that support our mission, enhanced quality assurance, access to funding and improved institutional performance, often outweigh the costs,” he underscored.

Dr. Browne stressed that it was not only the RSS TI’s intention to prepare officers to meet today’s challenges, but also to shape the future of regional security.