WNBA has Rihanna sponsorship

Rihanna just made a cunning entry into women’s sports. Fenty Beauty last valued at over $2.8 billion, is now an official sponsor of the New York Liberty — marking its first major sports partnership. The deal puts Fenty logos on pregame jackets, shooting shirts, and in-game activations, with team mascot Ellie also in the mix.

It’s the latest sign of Fenty’s growing presence in the sports world, following a WNBA All-Star party and athlete tie-ins during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The move mirrors a trend of beauty brands linking up with women’s teams — joining the likes of Glossier, Hero Cosmetics, Nyx, and Sephora in tapping into the momentum of women’s sports.



Backed by one of the most influential names in culture, Fenty beauty’s Liberty deal doubles as a savvy brand play — connecting a multi-billion-dollar business with a fast-growing, engaged fan base and redefining what courtside presence looks like.