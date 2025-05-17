Wednesday, Season 2: Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan & Emma Myers – Netflix

Breaking News

A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

She’s back. Watch the first official teaser trailer for Wednesday Season 2. Part 1 is coming on August 6th. Part 2 is coming on September 3rd. Only on Netflix.

