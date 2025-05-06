UN Human Rights Expert on Climate Change to Visit Dominica

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights CARICOM Regional Office (headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas) is pleased to announce how Professor Elisa Morgera, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, will conduct an official visit to Dominica from 7 to 14 May 2025, at the invitation of the Government.

During her mission, the Special Rapporteur will assess the human rights impacts of climate change in Dominica, including how climate policies address the rights and needs of vulnerable and affected populations.

She will also examine progress and challenges in international climate cooperation and the country’s access to technical assistance, capacity-building, and climate finance.

A key focus of the visit will be the extent to which human rights-based approaches—particularly those integrating gender and intersectional perspectives—are embedded in Dominica’s climate adaptation strategies and responses to loss and damage.

While in Dominica, the Special Rapporteur will engage with Government representatives, civil society actors, and community members affected by climate-related harms. Consultations will take place in the capital, Roseau, and in other regions of the country.



A full report on the visit will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2026.