T&T students get first-hand info about Flow

Students from The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) were recently given a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of the Caribbean’s most advanced telecommunications provider during a visit to Flow Barbados’ headquarters in Warrens.

Led by tutor Aaron Ameerali and Dr. Jorrel Bisnath, the students who were on an international study tour are a part of the two programmes: Innovation, Manufacturing, Management and Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship.

The group engaged in a lively and insightful session with Flow’s Vice President, Desron Bynoe, and members of his senior management team.

Joining Bynoe were Senior Managers Kerri-Anne Burke, Xavier Jeffrey and Toni Yarde, who together offered the students a comprehensive look into Flow’s operations, technological advancements, and customer focus.

“We’re proud to lead the way in technology and innovation,” said Bynoe. “But beyond our cutting-edge infrastructure, what truly drives Flow is our commitment to the communities we serve. Corporate Social Responsibility is in our DNA. Just two years ago, we were recognised as the Best CSR Company in the market — a testament to the work we’ve consistently done over the years.”

Bynoe also highlighted Flow’s longstanding support of sports and culture in Barbados, noting their continued involvement in both grassroots and marquee events, including this year’s ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

“Our role extends beyond connectivity,” Bynoe said. “Through initiatives like our ‘Jump’ programme, we’re ensuring that underserved households not only get internet access, but also the tools and training to use it meaningfully. It’s about empowering people to learn, innovate, and change their lives using the technology we provide.”

When asked by students what sets Flow apart from its competitors, Bynoe didn’t hesitate.

“My team is my greatest differentiator,” he said. “It’s not in the technology, not in the network, not in IT experience, but in the human capital assets we have. They are the face of Flow — installing services, supporting customers, and delivering experiences that go beyond just technology. That’s why we continue to invest in them. It’s the people who truly make the difference.”

The visit concluded with a heartfelt thank you from student Joshua Gomez, who presented Bynoe with a token of appreciation on behalf of the class. Ameerali said the visit exceeded their expectations and the information gleaned was extremely useful.

The session was part of Flow Barbados’ ongoing commitment to fostering educational growth and supporting regional talent through knowledge-sharing and industry engagement.