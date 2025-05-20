Breaking News

  • 23-year-old from Redman Village sought by officers

  • Jenique is Home, after being Missing since 7th May 2025

  • St Lucy teen remanded until 10th June 2025 for multiple school break-in’s… Minor at Gov’t Industrial School

  • One Family Programme gets financial literacy boost from Barbados Public Workers Credit Union

  • 23-year-old Gibbons Rd man remanded for weapons & ammo charges

  • Graeme Hall Teen missing since 7th May

gaol

St Lucy teen remanded until 10th June 2025 for multiple school break-in’s… Minor at Gov’t Industrial School

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

St Lucy teen remanded until 10th June 2025 for multiple school break-in’s… Minor at Gov’t Industrial School

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
gaol

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division), has arrested and formally charged Jalanie Junior Jaquez Skinner, 16 years of Coles Cave, St. Lucy and a minor for the following offences:

  1. Burglary – Selah Primary School on 10th July, 2024
  2. Burglary – St. Lucy Primary School between 15th & 16th November, 2024
  3. Burglary – Selah Primary School between 15th & 16th November, 2024
  4. Burglary – The Coleridge & Parry Secondary School between 27th & 28th, March, 2025
  5. Burglary – All Saints Primary School between 5th & 6th March, 2025
  6. Burglary – All Saints Nursery School between 5th & 6th March, 2025
  7. Burglary – Selah Primary School on 18th March, 2025
  8. Burglary – The Daryl Jordan Secondary School between 30th March & 1st April, 2025.
  9. Burglary – Selah Primary School on 27th April, 2025
  10. Burglary – St. James Primary School on 11th May, 2025
  11. Burglary – The Roland Edwards Primary School between 11th & 12th May, 2025
  12. Burglary – The Gordon Greenidge Primary School between 11th & 12th May, 2025

Accused Jalanie Junior Jaquez Skinner, 16 years of Coles Cave, St. Lucy and a 15 year old appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the Holetown Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 20th May, 2025 where they pleaded guilty to all charges.

Skinner has been remanded into custody to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until June, 10th 2025 for sentencing while the minor has been remanded to The Government Industrial School (GIS).

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 274
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads