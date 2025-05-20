St Lucy teen remanded until 10th June 2025 for multiple school break-in’s… Minor at Gov’t Industrial School

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division), has arrested and formally charged Jalanie Junior Jaquez Skinner, 16 years of Coles Cave, St. Lucy and a minor for the following offences:

Burglary – Selah Primary School on 10th July, 2024 Burglary – St. Lucy Primary School between 15th & 16th November, 2024 Burglary – Selah Primary School between 15th & 16th November, 2024 Burglary – The Coleridge & Parry Secondary School between 27th & 28th, March, 2025 Burglary – All Saints Primary School between 5th & 6th March, 2025 Burglary – All Saints Nursery School between 5th & 6th March, 2025 Burglary – Selah Primary School on 18th March, 2025 Burglary – The Daryl Jordan Secondary School between 30th March & 1st April, 2025. Burglary – Selah Primary School on 27th April, 2025 Burglary – St. James Primary School on 11th May, 2025 Burglary – The Roland Edwards Primary School between 11th & 12th May, 2025 Burglary – The Gordon Greenidge Primary School between 11th & 12th May, 2025

Accused Jalanie Junior Jaquez Skinner, 16 years of Coles Cave, St. Lucy and a 15 year old appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the Holetown Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 20th May, 2025 where they pleaded guilty to all charges.

Skinner has been remanded into custody to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until June, 10th 2025 for sentencing while the minor has been remanded to The Government Industrial School (GIS).

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service