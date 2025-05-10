Shaggy & Sting Announce New Remix of “Til A Mawnin”

Grammy-winning collaborators Shaggy and Sting released a new remix of their single, “Til A Mawnin,” through a partnership between Shaggy’s Ranch Entertainment and VP Records. Originally released in February, their track – built on a rework of Junjo Lawes’ “I’m Not Crazy” riddim – pays tribute to Jamaican sound system culture and debuted at #1 on the iTunes Reggae songs chart.

The rework, out April 25, brings a faster, feel-good spin to their tribute to Jamaican sound system culture

The new remix carries that spirit forward, bringing a feel-good, laid-back atmosphere with a higher tempo and a lighter touch. Producers Shane Hoosong, H.B. Monte, and Big Dawg reframe the original with new percussion and melodic layers, shifting the mood without changing the lyrics. Shaggy and Sting — both managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company — anchor the track, capturing the energy of a street party: speakers booming, lighters in the air and a crowd in motion.



The original version of “Til A Mawnin” garnered media coverage in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, The Associated Press, among others, with live performances on Live with Kelly and Mark (March 10) and The Tonight Show (March 11), followed by a co-headlining performance at the Reggae Rise Up Festival in St. Petersburg, FL.