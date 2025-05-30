Repeat Offender from Westbury Rd sought by Police

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 30 year old Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch, who is again wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Cumberbatch, whose last known address is 3rd Avenue, Parris Gap, Westbury Road St. Michael is approximately six feet in height, of a dark complexion, with a broad nose and thick lips. He was also Wanted in September of 2017…

Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department, Pinfold Street, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Pinfold Street, St. Michael at telephone numbers 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service