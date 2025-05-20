Breaking News

Persons doing vehicle registration transactions should visit the Warrens or Bridge Street Mall centres.

Pine Payment Centre Closure

Bajan Reporter

,

Pine Payment Centre Closure

Bajan Reporter

,
Persons doing vehicle registration transactions should visit the Warrens or Bridge Street Mall centres.

The Barbados Revenue Authority advises that its Payment Centre in the Pine, St. Michael, will be closed to the public on Wednesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 22, 2025, to facilitate industrial cleaning.

Customers making over-the-counter payments may use one of the Authority’s other four payment locations in Bridge Street MallHoletownWarrens, or Oistins.

Persons doing vehicle registration transactions should visit the Warrens or Bridge Street Mall centres.
Persons doing vehicle registration transactions should visit the Warrens or Bridge Street Mall centres.

Persons may utilise the BRA’s Online Services portal at bra.gov.bb for online transactions.

The Barbados Revenue Authority apologises for any inconvenience this closure has caused. We remain committed to providing convenient service options and appreciate your understanding during this time.

