Opposition Senator’s Claim: $1.3 million in cost overruns at Clifden Development

While the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is happy for the 11 families who officially received homes in Clifden Development, St Philip over the weekend, that project — like others done by this government -— lacks financial prudence and is blatant mismanagement of public funds.

Only a reckless and irresponsible minister would continue to commit taxpayers’ money to the importation of prefabricated wooden houses from an overseas company to be assembled here.



The fact is that taxpayers have to foot a $1.3M cost overrun bill on those 11 houses. The Auditor General Report (See appended image), which the DLP called for to be conducted, on the Building Programs of HOPE Inc identified that those homes at Clifden were completed at a substantial loss.

Each home was completed at a cost of $269,763 (excluding land and infrastructural works). Therefore, incurring a loss of $124,763 for each given the original selling price of $145,000 per home.

Cost overruns that taxpayers will have to cover due to the incompetence of this government in execution of providing affordable housing solutions for Barbadians.

If Minister Sutherland continues on this trajectory the full loss of the importation and assembly of the first commitment of 350 prefabricated homes from Guyana could ultimately cost taxpayers approximately $43 million in budget overruns. Now, we are hearing that the original number of prefabricated homes being ordered will be increased by more than 150 houses. This is ludicrous!

The record of this government in providing affordable housing to Barbadians is disastrous. Not only has the government reduced our small contractors to an assembly line by way of importing steel frame homes from China and now prefabricated hardwood homes from Guyana but in the process is expected to waste more than

$70 million dollars based on the figures in the special audit.

They have blatantly and bold-facedly disenfranchised small contractors and local labour while wasting taxpayers’ money at the same time. What is even worse is that it has pushed the cost of homes out of the reach of low-income earners in this country.