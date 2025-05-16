One Family Programme gets financial literacy boost from Barbados Public Workers Credit Union

A major investment in improving the financial health and literacy of vulnerable Barbadian families was made today when the Barbados Public Workers Co-Op Credit Union Limited (BPWCCUL) presented a sponsorship of BBD $12,000 to the One Family Programme of the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

One Family’s Sr Project Development Manager – Mrs Nicole Daniel addressing Media

The funds will directly support the delivery of comprehensive financial counselling and management sessions to eligible families under the One Family Programme. Starting from June 2025, trained BPWCCUL financial wellness partners will work with the target families, covering topics including budgeting, saving, debt management, and setting achievable financial goals.

The Hon. Kirk Humphrey (left, suited), Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, and Mrs. Nicole Daniel, Social Development Project Manager of the One Family Programme, were presented with sponsorship during a visit to the BPWCCUL headquarters at Belmont Road, St. Michael.

During the discussion that followed the official handover, Minister Humphrey stated that One Family welcomed BPWCCUL as a partner in the ongoing effort to promote financial literacy and empower at-risk Barbadian families with essential money management skills.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of People Empowerment, Mark Franklin, listening carefully to Mrs Gail Niles-Best – Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, BPWCCUL

“On behalf of the families whose lives stand to be transformed by this investment in their financial education, I say a resounding thank you to BPWCCUL for this assistance and partnership. When we established One Family, the emphasis was on transformation, not just assistance, and it is through contributions like this one today that we are now seeing that transformation happen in the lives of Barbadians. As a Ministry, we are pleased to see the progress being made. As Barbadians, we can all be proud to see companies like BPWCCUL and others continuing to support this One Family initiative,” Minister Humphrey stated.

In addition to the training and education, BPWCCUL will provide sponsored membership and savings account packages for two adults and two children from the participating families.

BPWCCUL said the sponsorship forms part of its long-standing commitment to strengthening communities through education and financial empowerment. The aim is to equip eligible families with the knowledge and tools needed to make better and more informed financial decisions towards building a more secure future.