New British High Commissioner to Barbados & Eastern Caribbean appointed

The Government of the United Kingdom just revealed Simon Mustard as their new High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. Mr Mustard brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to fostering strong diplomatic relations in the region.

The new British High Commissioner expressed his delight at returning to the Caribbean, where he began his diplomatic career over 20 years ago in Belize.

“I am thrilled to return to the Caribbean, a region that holds a special place in my diplomatic life. I look forward to getting to know the people of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, and to working closely with regional governments to address shared challenges and opportunities.”, Mustard enthused.

The British envoy presented his credentials to President Dame Sandra Mason at State House on Friday May 23, 2025. His previous postings include assignments in Central America, Washington D.C, the Middle East, Africa, and London. He also served as British High Commissioner to both Sierra Leone and Malawi. High Commissioner Mustard holds a degree in International Relations from the University of Aberdeen.

As High Commissioner, Mr Mustard will focus on advancing key priorities for the UK’s engagement in the region, including security cooperation, economic growth, climate resilience, and sustainable development.