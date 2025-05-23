New British High Commissioner to Barbados & Eastern Caribbean appointed

The Government of the United Kingdom just revealed Simon Mustard as their new High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. Mr Mustard brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to fostering strong diplomatic relations in the region.
“I am thrilled to return to the Caribbean, a region that holds a special place in my diplomatic life. I look forward to getting to know the people of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, and to working closely with regional governments to address shared challenges and opportunities.”, Mustard enthused.
As High Commissioner, Mr Mustard will focus on advancing key priorities for the UK’s engagement in the region, including security cooperation, economic growth, climate resilience, and sustainable development.
Leave a Reply