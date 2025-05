Registration is now open for the 2025 Barbados National Senior Games.

To register online visit bnsg.org

Registration outlets:

* BARP Office

* Fisherman’s Pub

* Child Care Board

* National Sports Council

* National Disabilities Unit

* Emerald City supermarket

* National Assistance Board

* Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs

REGISTRATION DEADLINE:

* Track And Field registration closes Tuesday, 27th May, at 4:00pm.

* All other sporting disciplines registration closes, Friday, 5th September, at 4:00pm.