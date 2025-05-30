Morris Gap resident is most recent Wanted

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Orlando Diego Romell Ellis, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Ellis, whose last known address is Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St. Michael is approximately six feet in height, of a brown complexion and is of a slim build.

Orlando Diego Romell Ellis is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department, Pinfold Street, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Orlando Diego Ellis,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Pinfold Street, St. Michael at telephone numbers 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service