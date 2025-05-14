Breaking News

  • Graeme Hall Teen missing since 7th May

  • Barbados’ National Hero expecting child No 3, hoping for a girl?

  • 33 year old Westbury Gap man sought by the CID

  • Sinners from Ryan Coogler: Watershed Cinema on so many levels, be careful what bloodsucker you let in…

  • “Pappy” on the loose, ceased treatment at QEH…

  • Carrington Village man held for 154 lbs of Ganja

Vice President Harris noted in her opening remarks, "... I will say, as I have said before, the relationship between the United States and the Caribbean is based on common bonds and interests. As neighbors in the Western Hemisphere, we believe it is critical that we have a relationship that is based on close cooperation, knowing that the result of that will be our shared prosperity and security..."

Message to the nation on the 400th anniversary of the British landing of Barbados

Bajan Reporter

,

Message to the nation on the 400th anniversary of the British landing of Barbados

Bajan Reporter

,
Vice President Harris noted in her opening remarks, "... I will say, as I have said before, the relationship between the United States and the Caribbean is based on common bonds and interests. As neighbors in the Western Hemisphere, we believe it is critical that we have a relationship that is based on close cooperation, knowing that the result of that will be our shared prosperity and security..."

Mia Amor Mottley is the 8th Prime Minister of Barbados. She became the first woman to occupy the high office, following General Elections on May 24th, 2018, in which she led the Barbados Labour Party to an emphatic victory, winning all 30 seats in the House of Assembly by the largest margin ever seen in the electoral history of the country.

Prime Minister Mottley was re-elected and sworn-in as Prime Minister for a second term on January 20, 2022, winning all 30 seats in the House of Assembly a second time.

Post Views: 260
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads