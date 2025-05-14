Message to the nation on the 400th anniversary of the British landing of Barbados

Mia Amor Mottley is the 8th Prime Minister of Barbados. She became the first woman to occupy the high office, following General Elections on May 24th, 2018, in which she led the Barbados Labour Party to an emphatic victory, winning all 30 seats in the House of Assembly by the largest margin ever seen in the electoral history of the country.

Prime Minister Mottley was re-elected and sworn-in as Prime Minister for a second term on January 20, 2022, winning all 30 seats in the House of Assembly a second time.