Maya Pandt appointed Statia’s new Director of Tourism

The St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) has announced the appointment of Maya Pandt as its new Director of Tourism. A proud daughter of the soil, Pandt brings extensive experience in tourism and marketing to this critical role. Her leadership is expected to strengthen the Foundation’s efforts to position St. Eustatius as a leading eco-tourism destination, highlighting the island’s distinctive natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

The STDF has also welcomed Erieënne Brandao as Communications Specialist and Christina Hook as Financial and Administrative Officer.

?These appointments mark the beginning of a coordinated recovery effort to restore and enhance Statia’s tourism capacity. With a fully staffed team now in place, the Foundation is set to resume robust destination marketing, stakeholder engagement, and strategic development initiatives that had been significantly hampered by a prolonged staffing shortage.

(Courtesy: Marketplace Excellence Corporation (MPE) which is a global public relations, marketing and media company)