MAN HELD IN CONNECTION WITH ROY SMITH’s SHOP ROBBERY

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division), has arrested and formally charged 31 year old Jamar Kemar Waldron, from Windsor Road, Hannays Valley, Christ Church for the following offences:

Burglary – 22 nd May, 2025 from the Roy Smith Mini-mart

– 22 May, 2025 from the Roy Smith Mini-mart Theft of Bicycle – 22nd May, 2025 belonging to Christopher Daniel

Jamar Kemar Waldron is scheduled to appear in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court tomorrow Monday 26th May, 2025.

