Jenique Amanda Anderson, the 15 year old from #26 Graeme Hall Park, Christ Church, who was reported missing on Wednesday 7th May 2025, has been traced and is safe.

The Administration of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter and looks forward to your continued cooperation in the future.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service