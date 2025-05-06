Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida Celebrates True Blue Weekend 2025

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL) hosted its highly anticipated 18th Annual True Blue Weekend from April 11 to 13, 2025, in Miramar, Florida, welcoming nearly 1,000 alumni, family members, and supporters for three unforgettable days of celebration, competition, and giving back.

Ian Bryan, JCOBAFL President (third from left), Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica (third from right), and Wayne Messam, Mayor of Miramar (right), pose with 2025 JCOBAFL Griffin Awardees The Honorable Mr. Ian Forbes, CD, JP (left), Mr. Wraylando Salmon (second from left), Ms. Mary Ann Raymond (center), and Mr. Joseph Rhoden (second from left).

With school spirit running high and unity at its core, True Blue Weekend 2025 broke records—not only in attendance but also in philanthropic impact, raising funds in support of Jamaica College and awarding scholarships to seven deserving students through the generosity of past and present Griffin Awardees.

Three Days of Community, Culture, and Celebration

The weekend kicked off on Friday, April 11, with the Blue Magic Kickoff Party at Sunset Lakes Ballroom. Guests danced the night away to the sounds of DJ Radcliffe (South Florida) and DJ Romie (Dallas, TX), setting the tone for a weekend filled with True Blue energy and connection.

On Saturday, April 12, the action moved to Vizcaya Park for the annual True Blue Soccerfest. In a thrilling youth showdown, the Springs Soccer Club ECNL 2009 Elites edged out the 2008 Elites by a score of 4–3 to win the Inaugural True Blue Cup. At halftime in the first match, Old Harbour High School won the Beezy’s Pepper Products Ladies’ Penalty Kick Competition. The day was capped off with the battle of legends, where Jamaica College Over-40 Masters defeated their longtime rivals, Wolmer’s Boys’ School Over-40 Masters, with a commanding 4–1 victory to claim the coveted 2025 Richard “Real Kill” Davy Cup.

The winning Jamaica College Over-40 Masters Team takes a team photo before beating Wolmer’s Boys High School 4 – 1 to lift the Richard “Real Kill” Davie Trophy.

The weekend culminated on Sunday, April 13, with the prestigious Griffin Awards Brunch at Tribeca Restaurant, where four distinguished individuals were honored for their exceptional service, leadership, and community contributions:

The Hon. Mr. Ian Forbes, CD, JP – Custos Rotulorum of St. Andrew, for decades of national service and steadfast support of Jamaica College.

– Custos Rotulorum of St. Andrew, for decades of national service and steadfast support of Jamaica College. Mr. Joseph Rhoden – Maritime entrepreneur and role model, for his impactful career and commitment to youth empowerment.

– Maritime entrepreneur and role model, for his impactful career and commitment to youth empowerment. Mr. Wraylando Salmon – Founding JCOBAFL member and advocate, for more than 16 years of alumni service and community mentorship.

– Founding JCOBAFL member and advocate, for more than 16 years of alumni service and community mentorship. Ms. Mary Ann Raymond – A pillar of the St. Andrew High School Old Girls’ Association, recognized for her enduring inter-alumni support and leadership.

Distinguished Guests and Lasting Impact

The Griffin Awards ceremony was graced by special guests including Mayor of Miramar Wayne Messam, Consul General of Jamaica Mr. Oliver Mair, and Jamaica College Principal Wayne Robinson, all of whom applauded the role of JCOBAFL in championing education and building a stronger Caribbean-American community in South Florida.

A highlight of the event was the announcement that a record number of Griffin awardees had increased their donations from bursaries to scholarships. Thanks to the generosity of donors and Griffin Awardees, twenty three JC students received scholarships. Students were selected for scholarships based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, and need The generosity of alumni reinforces JCOBAFL’s mission to invest in the next generation of Jamaican leaders.

JCOBAFL extends heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors, community partners, and volunteers whose contributions made True Blue Weekend 2025 a resounding success:

Corporate Sponsors & Community Partners:

Elite Sports Psychology, LLC

Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, L.L.P.

GraceKennedy Foods

Law Offices of Dahlia A. Walker-Huntington, Esq.

Antilles Freight Corporation

Qualcare Nurse Registry Inc

Dr. Donald Dixon Pediatrics

Hammond & Associates Engineering

Xaymaca Coffee

Dedge Media Designs and Printing

Special Thanks To:

The City of Miramar

All JCOBAFL Board Members and Volunteers

The St. Andrew High School Old Girls’ Association Volunteers

Wolmer’s Boys’ School Alumni Association

Caribbean National Weekly

Jamaicans.com

Caribtix

Looking Ahead

True Blue Weekend 2025 will be remembered not only for the cheers on the soccer field and laughter at the socials, but for its tangible impact—in scholarships awarded, school pride renewed, and community strengthened. As JCOBAFL looks ahead to its 19th annual celebration in 2026, the organization remains committed to its founding vision: uplifting Jamaica College, empowering youth, and uniting alumni in service and excellence.