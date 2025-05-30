If you’ve seen “Li-Gay” from Thornbury Hill, tell him CID sends their regards

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locatingElkanar Philmore Sealy, 40 years alias ‘Li-GAY’ or ‘Gee’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Sealy, whose last known address is #100 Platinum Heights, Thornbury Hill, Christ Church; is approximately five feet six inches tall, of brown complexion and is slim built. He has a tattoo in the form of a shooting star under the right eye.

Elkanar Philmore Sealy is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department, Pinfold Street, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Elkanar Philmore Sealy,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Pinfold Street, St. Michael at telephone numbers 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service