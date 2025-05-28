HOMELESS WANTED MAN NOW IN CUSTODY

Shamar Blackman, of no fixed place of abode who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Tuesday, 27th May 2025 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

Today Wednesday 28th May, 2025 he was arrested and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter, and we look forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service