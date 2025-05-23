Homeless trio earn Mid-June remand after Burglary spree

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Black Rock), has arrested and formally charged Mark Anthoneal Morgan Prescod, 36 years, Omar McDonald Sealy, 44 years and Ramon Ackeem Quarless, 33 years all of no fixed place of abode for the following offences:

Omar Sealy, Mark Prescod and Ramon Quarless:

Burglary – Between 13 th & 14 th March, 2025 from the Blu Room Bar

& 14 March, 2025 from the Blu Room Bar Burglary – Between 16th & 17th March, 2025 from the Double Bar Trading

Omar Sealy and Mark Prescod:

Burglary – Between 8 th & 9 th April, 2025 from Barbados Home Nursing Service Day Care

& 9 April, 2025 from Barbados Home Nursing Service Day Care Burglary – Between 18 th & 19 th April, 2025 from Williams Auto Repair & Taxi Services

& 19 April, 2025 from Williams Auto Repair & Taxi Services Theft – Between 22 nd & 23 rd April, 2025 from Terrific Tiles

& 23 April, 2025 from Terrific Tiles Theft – 25 th April, 2025 from The Woodwork Shop

April, 2025 from The Woodwork Shop Burglary – 25 th & 30 th April, 2025 from Euclid Skeete Workshop

& 30 April, 2025 from Euclid Skeete Workshop Loitering – 26 th April, 2025

April, 2025 Theft – 27 th April, 2025 from William Auto Repair & Taxi Services

April, 2025 from William Auto Repair & Taxi Services Burglary – 6 th & 7 th May, 2025 from Williams Auto Repairs & Taxi Services

& 7 May, 2025 from Williams Auto Repairs & Taxi Services Burglary – 10th May, 2025 from Euclid Skeete Workshop

Mark Prescod:

Burglary – 7 th & 8 th November, 2024 from Urban Vybz

& 8 November, 2024 from Urban Vybz Burglary – 12th & 13th April, 2025 from Lynch Authority

Ramon Quarless:

Burglary – 13 th May, 2025 from D&D Snacks

May, 2025 from D&D Snacks Theft – Between 22nd & 25th April, 2025 property belonging to George Harewood

The accused appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Thursday 22nd May, 2025. They have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Thursday, 19th June 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service