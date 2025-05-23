Homeless trio earn Mid-June remand after Burglary spree

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Black Rock), has arrested and formally charged Mark Anthoneal Morgan Prescod, 36 years, Omar McDonald Sealy, 44 years and Ramon Ackeem Quarless, 33 years all of no fixed place of abode for the following offences:
Omar Sealy, Mark Prescod and Ramon Quarless:
- Burglary – Between 13th & 14th March, 2025 from the Blu Room Bar
- Burglary – Between 16th & 17th March, 2025 from the Double Bar Trading
Omar Sealy and Mark Prescod:
- Burglary – Between 8th & 9th April, 2025 from Barbados Home Nursing Service Day Care
- Burglary – Between 18th & 19th April, 2025 from Williams Auto Repair & Taxi Services
- Theft – Between 22nd & 23rd April, 2025 from Terrific Tiles
- Theft – 25th April, 2025 from The Woodwork Shop
- Burglary – 25th & 30th April, 2025 from Euclid Skeete Workshop
- Loitering – 26th April, 2025
- Theft – 27th April, 2025 from William Auto Repair & Taxi Services
- Burglary – 6th & 7th May, 2025 from Williams Auto Repairs & Taxi Services
- Burglary – 10th May, 2025 from Euclid Skeete Workshop
Mark Prescod:
- Burglary – 7th & 8th November, 2024 from Urban Vybz
- Burglary – 12th & 13th April, 2025 from Lynch Authority
Ramon Quarless:
- Burglary – 13th May, 2025 from D&D Snacks
- Theft – Between 22nd & 25th April, 2025 property belonging to George Harewood
The accused appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Thursday 22nd May, 2025. They have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Thursday, 19th June 2025.
- Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
