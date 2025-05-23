Haynesville man sought by Police, have you seen him?

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Zachary Hollingsworth of Piton Road, Haynesville, St. James who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Hollingsworth is advised he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Zachary Hollingsworth, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone numbers 419-1737 or 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service