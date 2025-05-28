Have you seen “Big Dah”? Police eager to chat with him…

Even though Police still owe News outlets an Apology for saying a photo was Fake News when it wasn’t we’ll still work with Law Enforcement

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Dwayne Errol Walcott, alias ‘Big dah’ 45 years old of Bamboo Road, St. Lawrence, Christ Church who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

“Big Dah” Walcott is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (Hastings/Worthing) accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Dwayne Walcott, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthing Station at telephone numbers 430-7208 or 430-7212, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service