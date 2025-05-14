Graeme Hall Teen missing since 7th May

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Jenique Amanda Anderson, 13 years of # 26 Graeme Hall Park, Christ Church who was last seen about 7a.m on Wednesday, May 7th 2025 by her father.

DESCRIPTION:

She is about four and a half feet (4’ ½”) tall, dark complexion, stoutly built and about two hundred and eight pounds (208 lbs).

Jenique has a fat round face, brown eyes, and wears black coloured glasses. Her ears are pierced once but she wasn’t wearing any earrings when her father last saw her. Her clothing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jenique Anderson, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service