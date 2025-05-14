Breaking News

  • Graeme Hall Teen missing since 7th May

  • Barbados’ National Hero expecting child No 3, hoping for a girl?

  • 33 year old Westbury Gap man sought by the CID

  • Sinners from Ryan Coogler: Watershed Cinema on so many levels, be careful what bloodsucker you let in…

  • “Pappy” on the loose, ceased treatment at QEH…

  • Carrington Village man held for 154 lbs of Ganja

Jenique has a fat round face, brown eyes, and wears black coloured glasses. Her ears are pierced once but she wasn’t wearing any earrings when her father last saw her. Her clothing is unknown.

Graeme Hall Teen missing since 7th May

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Graeme Hall Teen missing since 7th May

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
Jenique has a fat round face, brown eyes, and wears black coloured glasses. Her ears are pierced once but she wasn’t wearing any earrings when her father last saw her. Her clothing is unknown.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Jenique Amanda Anderson, 13 years of # 26 Graeme Hall Park, Christ Church who was last seen about 7a.m on Wednesday, May 7th 2025 by her father.

DESCRIPTION:

She is about four and a half feet (4’ ½”) tall, dark complexion, stoutly built and about two hundred and eight pounds (208 lbs).

Jenique has a fat round face, brown eyes, and wears black coloured glasses. Her ears are pierced once but she wasn’t wearing any earrings when her father last saw her. Her clothing is unknown.
Jenique has a fat round face, brown eyes, and wears black coloured glasses. Her ears are pierced once but she wasn’t wearing any earrings when her father last saw her. Her clothing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jenique Anderson, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 262
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads