Graeme Hall Teen missing since 7th May

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Jenique Amanda Anderson, 13 years of # 26 Graeme Hall Park, Christ Church who was last seen about 7a.m on Wednesday, May 7th 2025 by her father.
DESCRIPTION:
She is about four and a half feet (4’ ½”) tall, dark complexion, stoutly built and about two hundred and eight pounds (208 lbs).
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jenique Anderson, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.
- Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
Leave a Reply