Frontline Trading’s Project IMMPACT ambassador selected a lucky Bedroom Makeover winner

Frontline Trading’s Interior Mind-blowing Makeover Pact (Project IMMPACT) under the theme “Building The Community” launched March 31, 2025 and ambassador Mikey Mercer selected a lucky winner Sasha Hunte, on Monday May 19.

Mikey Mercer – Announcing Project IMMPACT Winner

Families across Barbados had the opportunity to join our community pact until May 17th.

The winner Sasha Hunte will receive an Interior Mind-blowing Makeover of one (1) bedroom and selected participants Melissa Harding and Trevor Holder won prizes to beautify their homes. Melissa won a Cobham Captures family photoshoot with a framed family image of choice to feature in her home and Trevora Cutting Board (Handmade from Barbados Mahogany) compliments Remnant Barbados. Sasha was also awarded a Charcuterie Board (Handmade from Barbados Mahogany) compliments Remnant Barbados managed by Mr. Ashanti Trotman.

Sasha Hunte’s sister (Right) receiving a Charcuterie Board (Handmade from Barbados Mahogany) compliments Remnant Barbados from Patrick Niles (Right), Sales and Marketing Manager at Frontline Trading. (Saturday May 24, 2025)

Sasha’s bedroom makeover will include a new bed compliments Barbados Comfort Sleep, bedding from Smart Deals 246, a paint job compliments Berger, a dressing table, side tables, lamps, rug and more.

Winning Project IMMPACT participant Trevor Holder receiving a Cutting Board (Handmade from Barbados Mahogany) compliments Remnant Barbados. (Right) Patrick Niles, Sales and Marketing Manager at Frontline Trading. (Monday, May 26, 2025)

Patrick Niles and the team at FT believe that whilst sales are important, having a positive impact upon our community in Barbados and beyond is paramount when it comes to customer relations and correlating with Frontline Trading.

As such, we have aligned the Interior Mind-blowing Makeover Pact with like-minded companies including Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors Summit Media and Event Rentals, Barbados Comfort Sleep, Berger, Smart Deals 246,CBC, Hitz 106.7 FM and STARCOM Network.

Kathie Daniel of Southpaw Grafix and Patrick Niles Sales and Marketing Manager at Frontline Trading arriving at Project IMMPACT winner Sasha Hunte’s home to assess the needs for her mind-blowing Bedroom makeover. (Saturday May 24, 2025)

Frontline Trading humbly thanks Barbados for actively participating in the IMMPACT promotion March 31- May 17, all sponsors and partners KWEST International Inc., Southpaw Grafix and Clarity Xp.