Flow launches Technician Pathways to empower and uplift

Close to 100 technicians gathered recently for the rollout of the inaugural Flow Barbados Technician Pathways — a groundbreaking initiative designed to inspire, develop, and advance careers of the frontline technical team.

The event, held at Mahogany Ridge, St. James, marked a significant milestone for Flow Barbados. Vice President Desron Bynoe, who introduced the new initiative, called it “a strategic move to empower technicians” and provide them with a structured roadmap for professional growth.

“Flow Barbados Technician Pathways is an important initiative that will shape the future of our frontline technicians. As we continue to evolve in the tech landscape — transitioning from copper to fiber and embracing innovations — our technicians remain at the backbone of delivering quality service to our customers,” said Bynoe.

Emphasising the essential role technicians play in both technical operations and customer satisfaction, Bynoe acknowledged their deep connection with the communities Flow serves.

“You fix what’s broken — not just technically, but emotionally for our customers,” he told the gathering. “You enter their homes, share their space, and in many cases, you save the day.”

The Technician Pathways will focus on skill development, mentorship, and certification, aligning with Flow’s transition to a more fiber-forward infrastructure and the growing demand for digitally savvy technical teams.

According to Bynoe, the initiative is more than a professional development tool — it’s a company-wide commitment to nurturing talent and recognising the integral role technicians play in shaping customer experiences.

“This programme is not just about career progression; it’s about empowerment, professional development, and ensuring that you have the tools to succeed. Flow Barbados is committed to investing in you, and together, we will continue to lead the way in delivering exceptional service and innovation.”

Bynoe urged technicians to seize the opportunity, take ownership of their development, and actively engage with the programme.

“Technician Pathways is just the beginning. It’s a testament to the company’s commitment to your career development and professional success. Together, we connect, we care, and we commit to building a stronger future. Let’s make Technician Pathways a success!” Bynoe affirmed.

Enterprise Field Service Technician Rodney Haynes asking a question during the session.

The event also featured a detailed presentation by Sonali Dighe, People Consultant at Cable & Wireless Communications, with support from Duane Samuel, Manager of Field Services, South Caribbean. Together, they provided insights into how the programme will be rolled out and the opportunities it presents for all technicians.