EU SUPPORTS UN INITIATIVE TO BETTER PREPARE FOR EMERGENCIES IN THE CARIBBEAN

Building on the successful deployment of critical relief supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl that hit the Caribbean last year, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) continue their collaboration to boost preparedness for large-scale disasters in the Caribbean.

“In the Caribbean, most islands face multiple hazards along with the growing impacts of climate change. The intensity and unpredictability of events are steadily eroding the resilience of communities and systems, leaving them increasingly vulnerable. The EU is strengthening disaster preparedness across the Caribbean, equipping communities and systems to face these challenges head-on”, said Daniela D’Urso, European Union humanitarian expert in the Caribbean.

Through the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the European Union has provided resources to replenish critical supplies. These items are now stored at the Caribbean Regional Logistics Hub in Barbados, a facility established by the Government of Barbados, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and WFP.



The Hub proved crucial during the joint regional response to Hurricane Beryl. As the first agency to pre-position emergency relief items at the hub, IOM was able to mobilize supplies from the facility for its response.

Over a six-month period, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), IOM distributed a total of 6,000 items reaching over 12,000 people in the most impacted areas in both Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

“We were able to deploy life-saving relief items including lights, tarpaulins, tents, ropes, repair kits and more, within days after Hurricane Beryl hit. Our experience trying to get relief items into the Caribbean after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 taught us a lesson and, this time around, we were able to respond much more quickly, for the benefit of people who were affected. We are thankful for donors like the EU who understood this need,” said Patrice Quesada, IOM’s Coordinator for the Caribbean.

WFP facilitated the transfer of the items from Barbados to the islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada most affected by the hurricane.

“Readiness is essential in this region and WFP is committed to supporting disaster preparedness and response in the Caribbean – and the continued partnership with the European Union has been critical. As the Caribbean Regional Logistics Hub goes into operation, we will expand storage and functionality in conjunction with CDEMA,” said Brian Bogart, Representative and Country Director, WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Office.