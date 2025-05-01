“Eggplant & Buss’ Up Shot review of Caribbean Style Cafe” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

Last Saturday (26th April) I had no desire to cook or even get out of my bed, for me it was one of those lazy /self-care days by binge watching the series 9-1-1 (with Angela Bassett….Why did they have to kill Captain Nash???) sigh, anyhow, let’s move on…

That being said, the pickney and I had to eat something – so I decided to just browse through TikTok, funnily enough, as I opened the app I saw a post with Chicken Alfredo pasta, tossed salad and a container with cheese. This video was aesthetically pleasing and looked Yummitastic, the presentation was on point.

So, in my mind, I was like say less, must contact this establishment ASAP!

So, I reached out via WhatsApp, I received a response within 2-4mins the menu was sent along with options where the customer could pick up or get the order delivered, in true lazy form I opted for the delivery because well PJ’s was the attire for the day (don’t judge me).

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations.Sucessfully reporting on the 2022 Elections for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

Caribbean Style Cafe also provides online payments for those tech savvy customers (delivery only on weekends and bank holidays). The order was placed and location sent. Bear in mind I sent in my request at 1:37pm and at 1:58pm the driver is on his way notification arrived. Impressive, service, the driver called when he got in the general area close to my location for confirmation.

Upon arrival 2 bottles of mauby made from the bark were issued and I was told it’s complimentary with every meal….

When the driver handed over the package my hand dropped it was heavy, heavy, heavy. Look, I was like child in a toy-store, or like me as an adult in Purity waiting on cinnamon rolls (we listen and don’t judge…. plus, I said what I said, soooo I meant every word – I like my tum tum)!

Anyway, I also ordered the dish with Eggplant and bust up shot roti skin and a pickle called achar. I tried the Eggplant first, mind you I ordered the pasta, but I thoroughly enjoyed the Eggplant Choka dish… I would turn Vegetarian just to eat that meal all the time lol. It was well seasoned and savory,

Plus, it was steaming hot and everything mixed together roti, achar and the eggplant, it was even better than what I saw – a solid 10/10!

The Chicken Alfredo had huge chunks of chicken , the pasta was a cooked to a perfect al dente and with a sprinkle freshly grated parmesan cheese, the combination of herbs with a slight dash of curry and cinnamon in the home-made Alfredo sauce made my taste buds go into overdrive. I did my little hum and shimmy move without realizing. The pasta was creamy and full of flavors – hands down; 100/100

Overall, I guarantee I will be back! I was so mesmerized, I had to call and message the owner Shemaiah and let her know that I appreciate her work and keep up the consistency.



I even messaged today (Wednesday 30th April) for some chicken and shrimp chow mein (again my big back wanted food lol) sadly no delivery, so I had to cook.

So, try Caribbean Style Cafe, you would not be disappointed! Just be aware the business is located in Lodge Road, Ch Ch and delivery is only available on weekends…