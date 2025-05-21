Dr. Umar Johnson Blasts Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell For Urging Black People Not to Blame White Officers for Police Brutality

Dr. Umar Johnson has strong opinions about Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell, founder of Atlanta’s 2819 Church. Last week, the pastor faced backlash when a clip of his sermon surfaced on social media. In it, he told churchgoers they could avoid police brutality by submitting to authority.

“Stop blaming white cops for the killing of Black kids,” Mitchell told his congregation during his April 13 sermon. “Instead, teach your Black children to be obedient towards authority.”

Dr. Umar, a vocal critic of the Black church in recent years, did not take kindly to the pastor’s words, which some social media users referred to as tone-deaf. According to a study released by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Black people experience police misconduct at six times the rate of their white counterparts. The outspoken psychologist posted a clip of Mitchell’s controversial sermon and captioned it with a clap-back.

The outspoken physiologist (who was in Barbados last year at a protest rally) weighs in on the pastor’s controversial sermon.

“50,000 lashes,” the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism quipped, referring to the symbolic “lashes” he gives to people whose actions he disapproves of.

“These are the types of pastors they brought in to speak to the slaves,” the caption read.

Amid the backlash on social media, Mitchell has since apologized for his statement. (READ THE BALANCE OF THAT BLACK ENTERPRISE ARTICLE BY CLICKING here)