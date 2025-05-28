CMEx Applauds Nobel Prize Nomination of Lelei TuiSamoa LeLaulu

The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) applauded the nomination of CMEx Director Lelei TuiSamoa LeLaulu for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting his groundbreaking contributions to sustainable development, tourism and global peace.

CMEx President Bevan Springer described the nomination as “a striking acknowledgment of the direct links between tourism, sustainable development, and peace.”

The Norwegian Nobel Institute registered a total of 338 candidates for the 2025 peace prize, of which 244 are individuals and 94 are organizations.

LeLaulu has long championed tourism as a transformative force for economic empowerment and cultural understanding.

He views tourism as the largest voluntary transfer of resources from the ‘haves’ to the ‘have-nots’ in history, emphasizing its potential to alleviate poverty and reduce global conflict. Framing tourism as an “industry of peace,” he has consistently advocated for human connection as a powerful tool in bridging divides and fostering empathy between cultures.

A key player in the Rio Earth Summit and its follow-up, the Barbados Global Conference on the Sustainable Development of Small Island Developing States, LeLaulu has worked extensively across Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. His impact has been so profound that United Nations colleagues have dubbed him “The Man for All Regions.”

His leadership extends across numerous global initiatives, including advisory roles with the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, CMEx, and the United Nations, as well as chairing organizations such as the Earth Council Alliance and Foundation of the Peoples of the South Pacific International (FSPI) in the Pacific.

One of his most remarkable projects, the Mundo Maya Sustainable Development Tourism Program, demonstrated how cultural heritage can be leveraged to heal historical wounds. By reconnecting modern Maya communities with their ancestral roots through tourism, the initiative strengthened commitment to Guatemala’s 1996 Peace Accords, revitalized local economies, and preserved cultural identity.

LeLaulu’s interdisciplinary approach is also evident in his involvement with the Religion, Science and the Environment Symposium, where he explored ecological sustainability through the lenses of both faith and science. His vision of peace extends beyond human relationships to humanity’s relationship with nature, reinforcing the interconnectedness of all living systems.

His distinguished career in global diplomacy, environmental sustainability, and human rights includes contributions to high-stakes negotiations, post-communist transitions, and the evacuation of Ethiopian Jews. His work has directly shaped history, from co-founding the World Tourism Forum for Peace and Development to supporting UN anti-apartheid efforts and fostering indigenous cooperation through the World Indigenous Games.

Springer noted that if LeLaulu were to receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, “it would be a recognition not only of his past achievements, but also of the ongoing need for visionary leadership that bridges divides, protects the planet, and empowers communities worldwide.”