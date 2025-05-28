Breaking News

  • Chalky Mount guy on bail for over $18,000.00 worth of weed

  • Frontline Trading’s Project IMMPACT ambassador selected a lucky Bedroom Makeover winner

  • Have you seen “Big Dah”? Police eager to chat with him…

  • Opposition Senator’s Claim: $1.3 million in cost overruns at Clifden Development

  • New British High Commissioner to Barbados & Eastern Caribbean appointed

  • 23-year-old from Redman Village sought by officers

Drugs off NORTH POINT 2

Chalky Mount guy on bail for over $18,000.00 worth of weed

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Chalky Mount guy on bail for over $18,000.00 worth of weed

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
Drugs off NORTH POINT 2

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit has arrested and formally charged Shaquille Kadeem Moore, 30 years of Chalky Mount, St. Andrew for the following offences which occurred on Monday26th May, 2025 while at Less Beholden, St. Andrew:

  • Possession of cannabis.
  • Trafficking in cannabis.
  • Intent to supply cannabis.

Moore is accused of having in his possession suspected cannabis weighing 4.50 kg and the estimated street value is $18,000.00 Barbados currency.

He appeared in the District ‘F’ Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 28th May, 2025 before Magistrate Deborah Beckles and pleaded not guilty to all the offences. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 Barbados currency with one surety, to reappear in the same court on Monday, 24th November 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 263
«
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads