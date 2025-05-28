Chalky Mount guy on bail for over $18,000.00 worth of weed

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit has arrested and formally charged Shaquille Kadeem Moore, 30 years of Chalky Mount, St. Andrew for the following offences which occurred on Monday26th May, 2025 while at Less Beholden, St. Andrew:

Possession of cannabis.

Trafficking in cannabis .

. Intent to supply cannabis.

Moore is accused of having in his possession suspected cannabis weighing 4.50 kg and the estimated street value is $18,000.00 Barbados currency.

He appeared in the District ‘F’ Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 28th May, 2025 before Magistrate Deborah Beckles and pleaded not guilty to all the offences. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 Barbados currency with one surety, to reappear in the same court on Monday, 24th November 2025.

