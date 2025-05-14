Central Bank of Barbados Makes Economics as Relatable as Your Morning Coffee

Ever wondered what’s the price of a nap? Or how a flying fish cutter can explain inflation better than a textbook? The Central Bank of Barbados invites you to discover economics hiding in plain sight with its new series, “Economics in Everyday Life.”



Launching May 15 on the Central Bank’s website, this innovative series promises to transform complex economic principles into bite-sized, relatable stories that connect with everyday experiences of Barbadians.

“Economics doesn’t just live in spreadsheets and policy papers,” says Governor Greenidge, who penned the inaugural piece titled “The Price of a Nap: How Downtime Shapes Barbados’ Economic Output.” His article playfully examines how seemingly innocent inefficiencies – from lengthy approval processes to traffic congestion – silently drain millions from the nation’s productivity.

The series forms part of the Bank’s broader initiative to deepen public engagement and make economic concepts accessible to all citizens. Each article will blend storytelling with practical insights while remaining grounded in sound research.

Upcoming topics include:

Why Traffic Jams Matter to GDP

The Economics of a Flying Fish Cutter

Can a Rum Punch Predict the Economy?

The $20 Mistake: Financial Literacy in Action

These light-hearted yet informative pieces aim to spark curiosity and demonstrate how economics influences our daily decisions and experiences. The Bank hopes this approach will strengthen financial and economic literacy across the island and encourage broader economic dialogue.



The series will feature contributions from various experts and professionals with fresh perspectives on everyday economic phenomena. New articles will be published approximately every six weeks.



Visit the Central Bank of Barbados website, starting May 15, to read the first article and stay tuned thereafter for more in the series.