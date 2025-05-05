BFA Providing Expanded Training Opportunities for Under 14 National Girls

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has confirmed preparations for the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls’ U14 Challenge Series are now well underway, with some extra training opportunities being offered to players over the school vacation period.

The Challenge Series, set to take place across 15th to 24th August in St. Kitts and Nevis, is a key regional youth development opportunity, providing players exposure to a competitive environment and giving them important match experience to develop their skills.

Heading up the current Under 14 Girls training efforts is BFA FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Manager and former national player Dale Rudder who said the value of the TDS, which identifies and develops local grassroots talent, has already been evidenced through the unprecedented success of the Under 14 Boys at last year’s CFU Challenge Series.

Rudder said the BFA is currently running extra sessions to expand the training component of the national development program for girls, and to give the young players the best chance to prepare for the Series.

“Given it is now school vacation, we have broadened our training schedule to give the girls who are available as much time on the pitch as possible,” he said. “They have the option to come as many days as they can to get the added experience of an intensive program. After this, we will resume our normal training three times a week as we get to the pointy end of our preparations.”

He additionally put the call out to any females interested in playing football to contact the BFA.

“As we continue to develop female football in Barbados, I encourage females to come forward and to give football a try. No experience is necessary.”

BFA President Randy Harris said the Association is dedicated to nurturing players from an early age and will continue to prioritize laying the foundations for female football development.

“Giving the girls these extra training opportunities and having them participate in the upcoming CFU Challenge Series is just one part of our youth strategy to develop the next generation of footballers,” he said. “The BFA remains steadfast in our mission to grow the game from the ground up, including female football, and we will continue to be committed to investing in sustainable initiatives for long-term football development in Barbados.”