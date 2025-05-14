BFA Partners With National HIV/STI Community Outreach Program

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has announced a new partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness HIV/STI Program Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness Adolescent Health.

The partnership was officially launched on Wednesday at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey, with BFA President Randy Harris, BFA FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Manager Dale Rudder, Senior Medical Officer of Health with responsibility for the HIV/STI Program Dr. Dale Babb, and Community Health Education Consultant in the Ministry of Health and Wellness HIV/STI Program Sade Leon-Folkes.

The collaborative HIV/STI Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) Community Outreach Program is expected to begin in the coming weeks and is designed to improve awareness about SRH, as well as increase access to SRH information and services such as check-ups, HIV testing and STI screening, and mental health support.

The Program’s outreach activities will include free and confidential HIV testing and STI screening, distribution of HIV/STI educational materials, condom demonstrations and distribution, and the facilitation of open discussions and community dialogue surrounding HIV/STI transmission, prevention, care, and support.

Dr. Babb explained the partnership with the BFA was chosen due to the inherent bonds that exist within football teams and within the local football community, which will assist the Ministry in sharing health education messages on a wider scale, given the breadth and reach of the football fraternity throughout all parishes across the island.

BFA President Randy Harris put his full support behind the partnership and thanked the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the opportunity for the BFA to be part of such a pivotal community engagement initiative.

“National health education is a shared responsibility and the BFA is pleased to be offered the chance to play our part to assist in not only educating and empowering our players as it relates to sexual and reproductive health, but to use football to help spread these important messages further out into the broader community,” he said. “Given that football is such a fundamental part of the fabric of Barbadian society, the synergy between the two entities makes great sense and the BFA looks forward to strengthening this relationship as we seek to create and build more corporate and social partnerships that can contribute to transformational development within both football and society at large.”