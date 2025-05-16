BFA Building Coaching Capacity

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) just launched their Coaching C-License Course at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey.

BFA Acting Technical Director and National Senior Men’s Head Coach Kent Hall, in his capacity as a qualified Coach Educator, will be facilitating the initial instruction period of the Course, and will be supported by FIFA Coach Educator Developer Rajesh Latchoo as well as Concacaf B-License Coaches Marlon Harte, National Senior Men’s Team Assistant Coach, and Kerry Trotman, a graduate of the International Coaching Course (ICC) Training through the Hungarian University of Sports Sciences (HUSS), as part of their onsite mentorship component of the FIFA Coach Educators’ Development Pathway.

Hall said the C-License Course will give coaches from across the island the chance to hone their skills, use their experience to positively influence local players, and ultimately continue to strengthen the quality of football on the island.

The 24 Course participants will undertake five days of intensive theoretical classroom and practical activities, designed to assist with implementing a high standard of coaching throughout Barbados. Key topics will include leadership, principles of play and coaching, and session planning. This will be followed by a six-week supervised development period out in the field.

BFA President Randy Harris, who was present to officially welcome the coaches into the Course, emphasized the Association’s philosophy of continuous improvement.

“Sustainable football development requires us to build capacity and to continuously improve in all areas of the sport, including coach education,” he said. “The BFA will continue to lay a strong foundation through providing opportunities for our local coaches to receive best practice coaching education, development pathways, and practical training opportunities for the long-term development of football in Barbados.”