Barbados Police relieved! “Warpiggy” turns self in, not hogtied…

Shackeil Omario Jabary Hinkson, alias “Warpiggy” 30 years of Belgrave Land, Grazettes, St. Michael who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Wednesday, 23rd April 2025 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday, 1st May 2025 he came into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service