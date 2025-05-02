Breaking News

  • “Pappy” on the loose, ceased treatment at QEH…

  • Carrington Village man held for 154 lbs of Ganja

  • May 21st: Big Day for Felicia & Chad, who came before Edmund? JOSEPH JOSIAH PAYNE

  • GREATEST THING SINCE SLICED BREAD? “BREAD” FRESHLY BAKED BY THE HEAT OF THE LAW!

  • The Joker is in Custody not Gotham City, 31-year-old Vauxhall Gardens resident assisting Police

  • Carrington Village man on bail for Ganja charges

Hinkson’s last known address is Belgrave Land, Grazettes, St. Michael while Parris’s last known address is 2nd Avenue, Grazettes, St. Michael.

Barbados Police relieved! “Warpiggy” turns self in, not hogtied…

DevilsAdvocate

,

Barbados Police relieved! “Warpiggy” turns self in, not hogtied…

DevilsAdvocate

,
Hinkson’s last known address is Belgrave Land, Grazettes, St. Michael while Parris’s last known address is 2nd Avenue, Grazettes, St. Michael.

Shackeil Omario Jabary Hinkson, alias “Warpiggy30 years of Belgrave Land, Grazettes, St. Michael who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Wednesday, 23rd April 2025 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday, 1st May 2025 he came into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 270
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads